Calm returns to Agege Motor Road after Lagos Task Force, ‘Okada’ riders clash

Calm has relatively returned to Agege Motor Road, specifically on Ikeja Along Bus Stop, after a clash between members of the Lagos State Task Force and commercial motorcycle operators was earlier reported.

The entire stretch of the Agege Motor Road is free of commercial motorcycle riders, as the Lagos Task Force team, led by its Chairman, Olayinka Egbeyeme is on the ground to avert further disorder in the area.

The attack on officers of the Lagos Task Force is a fallout of Tuesday’s clash between operatives of the Task Force and commercial motorcycle riders at Second Rainbow along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Egbeyemi explained that his men were attacked in the early hours of today while on their beat along Agege Motor Road. He confirmed that some of the attackers have been arrested.