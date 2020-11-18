Court adjourns hearing of El-Zakzaky’s trial till tomorrow

A Kaduna State High Court sitting in the state capital on Wednesday adjourned till tomorrow, the continued hearing of the trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife Zinat.

El- Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention since December 2015, following clashes between members of the IMN and the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State. At the resumed hearing on the matter on Wednesday, two witnesses from the Nigerian Army were presented before the court by their counsel.

After making their submissions, they were cross-examined by the defence counsel, Femi Falana. Fourteen more witnesses are expected to be presented before the court during the continuation of trial tomorrow, November 19.

However, speaking to reporters at the end of the court sitting, counsel to El-Zakzaky, Femi Falana, kicked against the consistent closure of roads against traffic in the Kaduna State capital whenever the trial of El-Zakzaky comes up.