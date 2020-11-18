Covid vaccine: Pfizer says it’s ‘94% effective in over-65s’

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to protect 94% of adults over 65 years old. More data released from their ongoing phase three trial suggests it works equally well in people of all ages and ethnicities.

The companies say they will now apply for authorisation for emergency use of the jab in the US. The findings are based on two doses given to more than 41,000 people around the world.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech published preliminary data showing the vaccine offered 90% protection against Covid-19 and there were no safety concerns.

This was followed by impressive data on another vaccine, made by US company Moderna, suggesting nearly 95% protection.