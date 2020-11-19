Lekki shooting: Activists berate CNN over unprofessional, biased documentary

The Coalition Against Fake News has lashed out at Cable News Network (CNN) over its report on the Lekki shooting in Lagos State.

According to the group, the American television channel was unprofessional and biased with its reportage alleging that troops of the Nigerian Army used live bullets during the EndSARS protests.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, the Executive Convener said the report by CNN is only a mere rehash of the existing narrative that has been faulted by different independent bodies in Nigeria and across the world.

According to the coalition, the video released on Wednesday was with the intent of misleading the general public, correlating an agenda bent on destabilizing Nigeria.

The coalition, however, warned Nigerians as well as the international community about distractors envious of the considerable gains recorded in the country in all aspect of socio-economic life.