Police launch Cybercrime reporting portal, warn against fake information

The Nigeria Police Force has unveiled a cybercrime reporting web portal, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, has announced.

In a statement on Thursday, Mba explained that the portal – which can be accessed via https://incb.police.gov.ng/ – is part of efforts directed at ensuring ease of reportage by members of the public to enable prompt investigation, arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of cybercrime and other related offences. The portal caters for complaints pertaining to cybercrimes, allowing victims and complainants to report cases online, at any time and from any part of the world.

“The cases are promptly attended to by the Cybercrime Unit of the Force domiciled with the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters, Abuja and the newly created Cybercrime Unit at the INTERPOL Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos,” said Mba.

He added, “The new portal will provide updates on achievements being recorded by the Nigeria Police and will, among other things, avail the citizens knowledge of basic cyber-related issues such as emerging cybercrime trends, the modus operandi of the cyber crooks and offer tips on how citizens could make themselves less vulnerable within the cyberspace.”

The police, however, asked potential users of the portal to ensure that only correct and accurate information, devoid of deliberate falsehood, misrepresentation and misinformation, were provided when filing their complaints. Mba disclosed that operatives of the Police Cybercrime Unit, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, have arrested three suspects.