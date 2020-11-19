Super Eagles performance to be reviewed, says Sports Minister

The entire Nigerian Super Eagles team will undergo a performance review, according to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

Dare disclosed this in Minna the Niger state capital after he was hosted at a get-together ahead of the All Progressives Congress Youth Leaders Interactive Forum billed to hold on Thursday. According to the minister the review had become necessary in view of the performance of the team in recent times which he said fell short of the expectations of football-loving Nigerians.

“First, let me apologise to football lovers in this country,” Dare said. “We believe in the skills and talents of our Super Eagles players. But also, the country also expects that when we hire a technical adviser, when we put out fate in the hands of some people, we expect some returns. If you are a manager for your company and you don’t get the return you want or expect, you have the right to do a review and take very critical and crucial decisions.”

According to him, the review would cover the entire team including the players, the technical adviser, Gernot Rohr’s performance, and those involved in football administration in the country.