Umahi’s Defection: PDP asks Buhari to get serious with governance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the comments by President Muhammadu Buhari on the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) smacks of dereliction of duty and “political scavenging” by the Presidency.

It believes a statement credited to the Presidency has exposed how the nation was brought to its knees as compelling demands of the office are made to suffer because of trivial issues.

In a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP accused President Buhari of abandoning the responsibilities of his office and focusing on the partisan adventure of an individual.

Noting that such an action was a misplacement of energy, it stressed that it has further exposed the President’s alleged incompetence and poor understanding of the tenets of leadership, statesmanship, and expectations of his office.