APC governors welcome Umahi, say party’s reinforcement has started

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on Friday welcomed the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, into their fold. The governors acting under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum, described Umahi’s entry into the APC, from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, on Thursday as a homecoming.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Progressive Reinforcement…Welcoming Chief David Nweze Umahi to the APC,” signed by the PGF Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu. The statement read in part, “The Progressive Governors Forum heartily welcome His Excellency, Chief David Nweze Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We celebrate the decision of Chief Umahi as a testament to our party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians. “The vision of the founding fathers of our legacy parties is for the APC to serve as a platform to unite all Nigerians under a progressive umbrella. “With Chief Umahi now in APC, the vision is further reinforced and shall contribute to the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.”

Bagudu said it was heartwarming that notwithstanding all the fabricated campaigns against the APC and especially the party leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, Umahi was able to take the bold step to join the party, based on its performance.