Court adjourns N5.6bn fraud case against Dasuki’s aide till 2021

The Federal High Court, in Abuja, has adjourned hearing in the trial of Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, former aide of ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, till January 19, 2021. Justice Okon Abang gave the ruling on Thursday, following the withdrawal of the seventh prosecution witness (PW7), Hassan Seidu by prosecution counsel, Offem Uket, due to his inability to continue as witness as a result of his ongoing training at the Nigerian Defence College (NDC), Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Head, Media & Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Wilson Uwujaren. The EFCC is prosecuting Ashinze alongside three others and five companies for alleged criminal diversion of N5.6billion from the office of the former NSA. As the resumed trial, the prosecution counsel applied for the withdrawal of Seidu’s testimonies, already admitted in evidence, saying he would not be able to make further court appearances in the trial due to the strictures of his training.

While asking for the withdrawal of all exhibits and documents tendered from the witness in the course of his earlier testimonies, Uket prayed the court for adjournment to enable him identify the exhibits and documents to be withdrawn. The defence counsel did not object to the prayers of the prosecution, following which Justice Abang adjourned the matter till January 19 for continuation of trial.