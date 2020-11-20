I want Nigeria to be counted among countries that don’t tolerate but fight corruption – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his desire is to make Nigeria a country that has no tolerance for corruption, but one where the menace is vigorously battled. He said this on Friday, while receiving the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Investigation of Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (Rtd), at State House, Abuja.

“Corruption is present in all countries. Some governments treat it with levity. Some fight it all the time. I want Nigeria to be counted among those countries that do not tolerate but fight corruption,” the president was quoted to have said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In order to protect Nigeria’s political and economic systems, and the continuous existence of the Nigerian State from the serious threat of corruption, the President called on all stakeholders, and indeed every Nigerian to own the fight against corruption at their respective levels. Pledging that the fight is one that must be done without fear or favour, President Buhari thanked members of the Commission for their dedication and commitment.

The President said further: “The sad reality confronting us as a people is that there is corruption almost everywhere; at many levels of government, and nearly every stratum of our society. Mindful of the threat that corruption poses to us as a nation, this administration has specifically focused on the fight against corruption.