Lionel Messi: Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants forward to end career at Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona. Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension with City on Thursday and was immediately linked with his ex-player, who came close to moving last summer.

Messi’s contract ends next summer and he could sign pre-contract terms with any club outside Spain from 1 January. Guardiola said: “Messi is a Barcelona player. I said it a thousand times. As a fan, I want Leo to finish there.”

Argentine playmaker Messi had looked set to join City after putting in a transfer request in August, only for Barcelona’s then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu to block the transfer.

Bartomeu then resigned in October but Messi’s future remains uncertain. “His contract finishes this year [season] and I don’t know what will happen in his mind,” Guardiola said.