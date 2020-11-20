Mohamed Salah: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reminds forward about conduct

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has spoken to forward Mohamed Salah about his conduct after he returned two positive tests for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt. The 28-year-old was reportedly seen dancing at his brother’s wedding.

Salah, who is self-isolating, will miss Sunday’s game against league leaders Leicester and is likely to miss the Champions League tie against Atalanta. Klopp said Salah was back on Friday and the pair’s relationship was “fine”. The German added: “He is in a good place. He feels well.

“There is nothing to say in public about all the things I talk to my players about but I can say in the summer I was in Germany and a friend moved his birthday party because I was there.

“There were 50 people attending. I decided at the last minute not to go and it was allowed in Germany. It was outside but I did not go.