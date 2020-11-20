Newspaper vendors protest killing of colleague by Gbajabiamila’s aide

Newspaper vendors in Abuja have taken to streets to protest the killing of one of their colleagues, Ifeanyi Okereke Elechi. Elechi was hit by a stray bullet from a security aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday evening.

The Speaker confirmed the incident in a statement released in the early hours of Friday. According to him, Elechi was shot by the stray bullet, which was only intended to disperse a crowd while he was exchanging pleasantries with the newspaper vendors on his was out of the National Assembly.

“A horrible incident has taken place. This evening as I left the national assembly, I stopped, as usual, to exchange pleasantries with the newspaper vendors at the corner,” he explained.

“Many of them have known me since I first moved to Abuja and it was a friendly exchange. Unfortunately, after the convoy set out in continuation of movement, unidentified men obstructed the convoy which got the attention of security men in the convoy who shot into the air to disperse them.”