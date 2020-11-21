Bala Mohammed rules out plan to dump PDP for APC

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, says he is happy in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has no plan to join the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement on Friday, the governor’s media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, faulted the report that his principal was among three opposition governors negotiating to join the ruling party.

“We wish to state that the story is disingenuous speculation driven by a clear marketing urge, to feed the appetites of readers whose hunger for salacious political news has been fuelled by the movement of the Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Dave Umahi, to the APC and the spate of political alignments and realignments, in the country,” Gidado said.

He added, “We wish to state that His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed, has never contemplated leaving the PDP, let alone joining the APC. “Rather, he is presently preoccupied with fulfilling those campaign promises, on the basis of which the good people of Bauchi State supported him to defeat an incumbent administration.”