Lagos Liberation team drums support for Jandor’s Lagos4Lagos movement

The Lagos Liberation team, a political group spread across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, on Friday, endorsed the Lagos4Lagos initiative and its agenda to make Lagos work for all.

In an event which was held at Alimosho Local Government area of Lagos, the team also declared officially its intent to join the Lagos4Lagos movement in order to see the dream of a Lagos that works for all to fruition. Excited by the latest development, the initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, said “we are not just talking, but backing our talks up with actions”

Jandor, as he is popularly called, noted that the event marks his second visit to Alimosho Federal constituency in one month. “And this time, I was there to receive into our fold, the Lagos Liberation Team,” he added. The Lagos Liberation Team comprises of experienced politicians and the new breeds, who also found their expressions in our Lagos4lagos project.

Jandor noted that “the group displayed in-depth understanding of Lagos politics and they are well grounded across all the 57 LG/LCDAs in Lagos state”.