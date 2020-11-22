Gunmen kidnap Nasarawa APC Chairman

The Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Philips Shekwo has been kidnapped in his residence by gunmen. This was confirmed on Sunday by the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe.

Longe said the gunmen invaded Shekwo’s residence on Sunday night and took him away to an unknown destination. He added that the abductee’s destination is unknown at the moment but he has already deployed security operatives for a search and rescue operation of the APC Chieftain.

Banditry and kidnapping are on the rise in the northern region of Nigeria, especially in Kaduna State. Recently, the district head of Gidan Zaki village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Haruna Kuye, and his son were killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits.