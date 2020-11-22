Your best option is to return to PDP, Fayose tells Agboola Ajayi

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has urged the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He made the appeal when he received Ajayi, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the Ondo State governorship election, at his Afao Ekiti country home on Friday night.

“It is important for him (Ajayi) to put the past behind, return to PDP and join hands with other leaders in the State to rebuild the party,” the former governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka. He stated that there was no need to deny that Ajayi was a force to be reckoned with in the politics of Ondo State, adding that the deputy governor would thrive better politically in a mainstream and liberal political party like the PDP.

“What I can tell you like a brother is that the past should be put behind you and the future should be focused on realistically. “The best option before you now is to return to the PDP and I am encouraging you to give it a consideration because you need the party and the party too needs a strong political character like you,” Fayose said.

In his response, the deputy governor commended the former governor for his leadership role in the south-west and the country.