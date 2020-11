A Federal High Court has ordered Senator Ali Ndume to be remanded at Kuje at Kuje Correctional Centre for failing to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

Ndume stood, who is representing Borno south, as surety for Maina’s bail, who is standing trial on alleged money laundering charges.

However, Maina has repeatedly failed to appear in court for the continuation of his trial.

Details later…