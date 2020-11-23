Fans at sporting events: Maximum of 4,000 set to be allowed in England

A maximum of 4,000 fans are set to be allowed at outdoor events in the lowest-risk areas when the national lockdown in England ends on 2 December, BBC Sport understands.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement later on Monday about the return of crowds. He will make a statement to the House of Commons, and MPs will vote on it later in the week.

Up to 2,000 fans will be allowed in tier two areas but zero in tier three. The measures are set to be part of the new Covid-19 restrictions in England.

Elite sport has continued behind closed doors during England’s four-week lockdown, but grassroots and amateur sport has been halted since 5 November.