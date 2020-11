The Lagos State government is set to auction 44 cars seized from offenders who drove against traffic (one-way) in the state.

This was revealed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile.

“The list below includes the name and registration number of vehicles to be auctioned today. These are vehicles of people who drove against Traffic (ONE WAY) In Lagos state,” Mr Akosile wrote on Twitter.