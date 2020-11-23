US election: Biden to name first cabinet picks on Tuesday

US President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to name his first picks for key cabinet positions, even as Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede. The names will be announced on Tuesday.

BBC partner CBS reports that long-time Biden associates Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan and Linda Thomas-Greenfield are expected to get positions.

Mr Trump is pursuing legal challenges over unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, while some allies have joined calls for him to accept defeat.

Mr Biden is projected to beat President Trump by 306 votes to 232 when the US electoral college meets to formally confirm the winner on 14 December. This is far above the 270 votes he needs.