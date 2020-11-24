Customs seize smuggled vehicles, goods worth over N139m

The Nigeria Customs Service Zone ‘B’ command in Kaduna State have seized smuggled vehicles, bags of foreign rice, textiles and other illegal items with a duty pay value worth over N139 million.

The Coordinator of the Strike Force team, Aliyu Olorukoba, who displayed the seized items before journalists at the zone ‘B’ command office on Tuesday, said the seizure is in compliance with the Comptroller- General’s matching order to put smugglers out of business and ensure that all the expected revenue from certified import duties come into government coffers.

He explained that the arrest and interception of the smuggled goods was made possible following intelligence gathering and collaboration with sister security agencies. Olorukoba further explained that the items were seized from the Borno/Yobe axis, Mubi axis, Kaduna/Zaria axis, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara and Niger axis.

Some of the items included 745 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 623 bales of second-hand clothes, 16 vehicles, 564 kegs of vegetation oil, 208 parcel of cannabis sativa and 821 cartons of foreign noodles among other items. The Customs Zonal coordinator warned smugglers to desist from their illicit act, stating that his men are well equipped and motivated to do everything possible within the law to stop them.