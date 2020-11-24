EndSARS: Petitioner dies one week before Lagos Panel hears his case

One of the petitioners, Basil Ejiagwu who was scheduled to be heard on Tuesday at the Lagos Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of brutality by the disbanded SARS Operatives, is dead.

His cousin, Chukwu Vincent who testified before the panel said he died exactly a week ago, on the 17th of November, 2020.

Ejiagwu was listed as the third petitioner to be heard but when his case was called, his counsel Olalekan Gazali told the panel that “the petitioner is no more, we lost him last week as a result of the torture meted to him by SARS.

“His wife came to the panel all the way from Imo State with his picture to show the state of his health but unfortunately the matter did not go on at the last sitting, the counsel said.”