How Nigeria will become a net exporter of petrol, others – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained how Nigeria will become a net exporter of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, and other petroleum products.

He believes this is achievable by the implementation of the Refinery Roadmap rolled out in 2018, saying the deployment of modular refineries is one of the four key elements of his administration.

President Buhari made the remarks on Tuesday at the virtual inauguration of the 5,000 barrels per day Waltersmith Modular Refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State. “There is increased momentum in the other three focus areas under the roadmap covering the rehabilitation of existing refineries, co-location of new refineries, and construction of greenfield refineries,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina.

The President added, “The realisation of the refinery roadmap will ultimately lead us to become a net exporter of petroleum products not only to our neighbouring countries but to the worldwide market. “This modular refinery is the largest commissioned modular refinery in the country today.”