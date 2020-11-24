Nigeria needs ₦500bn for next three years to fix roads – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola says a minimum of N500 billion annually will be required for the next three years to develop its 35,000 kilometers network of roads, as work continues on 13, 000 kilometers of the network.

Speaking at an interactive session with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, Fashola insisted that if past administrations had shown a commitment to developing road infrastructure like the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, most of the roads would have been completed. “I think that a minimum of half a trillion every year over the next two, three years will be a strong support to really advance and complete as many as the 711 contracts.

“Again, people are mistaken what I said about 711 contracts to mean roads. No. For example, from Lagos to Ibadan expressway we have one road but two contracts, one with JD, one with RCC. “On Benin/Lokoja we have one road but we have five contractors. So, the totality of those contracts are made of 711 different contracts on many roads across the country, and the total road network now under construction or rehabilitation is little over 13,000 kilometers in different stages of repairs out of total Federal network of 35,000 kilometers,” Fashola said.

He explained that the government inherited a number of roads and resolved that they were going to complete as many of them as possible.