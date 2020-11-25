Barcelona score four to advance to last 16

Barcelona confirmed their qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League as they thrashed Dynamo Kyiv in Group G. Despite resting Lionel Messi for the tip to Ukraine, it proved a comfortable evening for Ronald Koeman’s side, who have won all four of their group games.

Sergino Dest’s driven effort provided the opener and Martin Braithwaite scored twice. France striker Antoine Griezmann rounded off the scoring late on. With Argentine Messi among a number of key players absent, Koeman named Barca’s youngest Champions League starting XI since 6 December 2011.

But they rarely looked like surrendering a 23-match unbeaten record in the group stage that dates back to a loss against Manchester City in November 2016. Debutant Oscar Mingueza, 21, looked assured in his role deputising for Gerard Pique, while the likes of Francisco Trincao, Junior Firpo and Carles Alena also impressed.

On his first start of the campaign, Denmark forward Braithwaite also made an excellent contribution – setting up the opener, latching on to Mingueza’s flick for his first and then winning and converting a penalty for his second.