Buhari seeks Int’l Community support to end violence against women

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the international community to support the Human Rights Council in ending violence against women and girls in the country. Buhari’s call was contained in a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday to mark the November 25 International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“I urge the international community to support the mandate and operations of the Human Rights Council in its quest to strengthen institutions in relation to gender equality and empowerment, as well as the elimination of all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls,” President Buhari said.

“We have developed additional strategies to improve the quality of life for women and girls, redoubling our efforts to improve access to productive resources for women and girls as well as continue to ensure the protection of fundamental rights.

“We are very mindful of the necessity to empower women and girls for the realization of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; the African Union Agenda 2063; as well as the Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action.”