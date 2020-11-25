INEC: Senate set to confirm Yakubu next week

The Senate on Wednesday asked its committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission to screen Professor Mahmood Yakubu as INEC Chairman for another five-year tenure.

President Muhammadu Buhari had requested the red chamber to screen and confirm Yakubu for the fresh appointment. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary on Wednesday, gave the Senator Kabiru Gaya-led INEC panel to screen Yakubu and submit its report within one week.

Yakubu would be screened along with another nominee, Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru who has been appointment as National Commissioner in the agency. Lawan specifically asked the committee to submit its report next Tuesday.

The Senate would consider the INEC panel report at plenary next Tuesday for confirmation.