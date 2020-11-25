Katsina Governor Masari recruits over 4,000 teachers

At least 4,250 primary and secondary schools’ teachers have been recruited by the Katsina State Government from 2015 to date. This is in addition to the recruitment of 7,000 S-Power teachers to enhance the teaching and learning process in the state.

Governor Aminu Masari stated this during the 2020 Katsina State Education Summit held at the Local Government Service Commission, Katsina.

The governor who was the special guest of honour at the summit tagged ‘The Journey So Far’ was represented by his deputy, Mannir Yakubu.

Yakubu while explaining that the current government has, since inception from 2015 to date, committed a lot of resources in the education sector as the sector has undoubtedly witnessed a holistic revolution in the areas of infrastructure development, staff employment, capacity building of teaching and non-teaching aimed at facing the modern-day system in schools.