US election 2020: Biden says White House co-operation ‘sincere’

US President-elect Joe Biden has said outreach from the White House over the transition has been “sincere”. “It has not been begrudging so far, and I don’t expect it to be,” he told NBC News in an interview.

He spoke as he unveiled his choice of top officials for when he takes over from Donald Trump in January. Mr Trump finally agreed to allow the formal transition process to begin on Monday, nearly three weeks after the presidential election.

Yet he still refuses to admit defeat, repeating unsubstantiated claims that the 3 November vote was “rigged”.