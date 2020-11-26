Buhari must listen to the people or put Nigeria ‘on fire’ – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari has an opportunity to address the demands of the people or put the country “on fire”.

His comment comes two days after the Federal Government met with leaders of the South-South region. At the meeting, the South-South leaders demanded the restructuring of Nigeria, in line with the principle of true federalism.

“We must understand in this country that political leadership is very key,” Wike said on Thursday during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. “Having the political will to implement what the people want is very serious.

“I don’t want to talk about the issue of distrust or no trust in government. People have raised such issues, that they don’t think that nothing will come out of all this dialogue. I don’t agree with that. I believe that if the president does not do, given the opportunities he has now, then, he will be putting Nigeria on fire.”