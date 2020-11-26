Michael Flynn: Trump pardons ex-National Security Adviser

US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. The president said the widely expected act of clemency was his “Great Honor”.

Mr Flynn was convicted during a justice department inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Leading Democrats condemned the pardon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it “an act of grave corruption and a brazen abuse of power”. The White House said that the pardon would finally end “the relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man”.

Mr Flynn, who admitted in 2017 to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia’s ambassador but then tried to withdraw his plea, responded by posting a tweet containing a US flag emoji and a Biblical verse, Jeremiah 1:19.

The verse says: “‘They will fight against you but will not overcome you, for I am with you and will rescue you,’ declares the Lord.”