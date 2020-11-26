Nnamdi Kanu’s trial stalled due to late service of hearing notice

The trial in absentia of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mister Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court has been stalled due to the late service of hearing notice.

Lawyer to the Federal Government, Nnaemeka Ejiofor informed the court that the defense counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor who was supposed to appear for the IPOB leader only received the hearing notice of the trial on November 24, thereby making it impossible for him to meet up with the trial.

The trial of four others who are also standing trial alongside Nnamdi Kanu was also stalled following the late service of hearing notices on the defendants who were absent in court. A hearing notice from the court scheduled the case for November 26 during which five prosecution witnesses were listed to testify against Mister Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the two cases to January 27, 2021, for hearing, and warned that the court would not entertain flimsy excuses on the next adjourned date.