Senate Committee screens Mahmood Yakubu for reappointment as INEC Chairman

The Senate Committee on INEC is screening Professor Mahmood Yakubu following his nomination for appointment as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The screening session is ongoing at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In his remarks, Professor Yakubu appealed to the National Assembly to pass the Amended Electoral Act Bill latest in the first quarter of 2021. He explained that passing the piece of legislation within the timeframe recommended was critical for the success of the 2023 general elections. The former INEC chief informed the lawmakers that the electoral body had submitted several areas for amendments in the Electoral Act.

According to him, it is extremely important for the electoral legal framework to be finalised in due time as INEC cannot conduct elections under uncertainty. Professor Yakubu stated that INEC would continue to deepen the use of technology for elections and explore other ways in which the electoral process could benefit from technology.

He disclosed that the electoral umpire was working to ensure that materials needed for the elections were procured well ahead of time.