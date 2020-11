A train in Osogbo, Osun State, lose track and killed about 47 cows. The accident occurred around 3pm at Power line area, Osogbo.

It was gathered that the train that carried stones was heading to Kwara state.

Eyewitness stated that it was the last coach at the back of the train that broke from the track. One of the owners of the cows, Rabiu Ismail, expressed sadness over the incidence.

He said the cows that died worth about N10 millions.