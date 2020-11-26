We should all secure our countries, Buhari tells African Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the importance of peace, tranquillity, and security in all countries across the African continent.

He made the remark on Thursday when he received a special envoy of the Algerian President, who is also the country’s Foreign Minister, Mr Sabri Boukadoum, at Presidential Villa in Abuja. “Unless you secure your environment, you can’t manage it well,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. He added, “We should all secure our countries, because if we don’t, what do we then bequeath to the next generation? We can’t grow or develop in an insecure environment.”

President Buhari assured the special envoy that Nigeria would encourage and support every move that would enhance economic cooperation between the West African country and the Republic of Algeria. He stated that projects like the Trans-Sahara road, international gas pipelines, and other areas of economic cooperation would be given adequate attention for the good of the people of the two countries.

The special envoy, on his part, described Nigeria as the pillar of Africa. He also told the President that he had brought messages from his President, “so that we consult, and see what we can do together.”