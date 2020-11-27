Fuel, Electricity Hike: FG, Labour meeting adjourned to Monday

The meeting between the federal government and the organised labour over the recent hike in the pump price of petroleum and electricity tariff has been adjourned to Monday.

This is to enable the federal government do a proper consultation on the pump price of petrol with labour insisting on the reversal of the price. Both parties had reconvened on Thursday evening, days after the labour leaders walked out of another parley with the federal government to discuss the matter.

In his opening remarks during the meeting in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said Sunday’s event was not a walkout but a recess. He insisted that both parties – the government and the labour unions – were working for the betterment of the nation.

Ngige stressed that the issues at stake, which included the hike in electricity tariff and the price of petrol, do not only affect the citizens but also those on the government’s side. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who was also at the meeting, addressed the labour leaders.