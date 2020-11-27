Macron ‘shocked’ at beating of black man by Paris police officers

President Emmanuel Macron is “very shocked” at footage of three police officers beating up a black music producer in Paris, French media report. Mr Macron has not publicly commented about the incident, but has discussed the issue – and those involved – with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

The three officers identified in the video beating Michel Zecler have been suspended and are under investigation. The incident on Saturday has led to fresh scrutiny of the security forces. Stars of the French World Cup football team are among a number of public figures who have spoken of their anger after the footage captured in the French capital was made public.

On Friday, French media reported that a presidential official had described Mr Macron as being visibly upset by the incident ahead of talks with Mr Darmanin. Mr Darmanin earlier told French television that he would press for the officers’ dismissal, saying they had “soiled the uniform of the republic”.

