No pardon for gender violence offenders, rapists – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

“We will bring people who have been perpetrating these crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said on Thursday when he received a 54-page compendium on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence compiled by the Stakeholders’ Committee.

“We will ensure they never walk freely without the full wrath of the law brought upon them. It is part of our responsibility to ensure that the vulnerable members of our society have a voice and have access to where they can get justice when their rights are violated.”

The governor who is the Incident Commander for gender-based violence in Lagos equally reassured of his government’s commitment to getting justice for victims violated, said his administration would be prioritising budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Justice for the acceleration of offenders’ prosecution.