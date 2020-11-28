Sanwo-Olu names building after Tinubu, warns youths against vandalism

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has named a building after the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanwo-Olu also named some buildings after the late Senator Adebayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District in the Senate until his demise last June. While the newly built Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area in the state were named after Tinubu, the Agboyi-Ketu LCDA building was named after Osinowo.

According to the statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu warned “youths against willful destruction of Government’s assets and infrastructure built with public funds, saying the recent EndSARS protests brought out the need for Governments at all levels to double their efforts and prioritise youth development and empowerment.”

“In addition to inaugurating the new Apapa-Iganmu secretariat complex named after the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov. Sanwo-Olu also commissioned 13 newly constructed and rehabilitated roads, a library complex and Primary Health Centre delivered by the council chairman, Dr. Funmilayo Akande-Mohammed,” the statement added.