Badagry Corridor Development: Lagos4Lagos is the solution, says Jandor

Graduates and youths of Badagry extraction on Saturday gathered at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) for the 2020 Badagry Corridor Development Dialogue with the theme: beyond youth protests. The event which had prominent dignitaries as guest speakers, also featured interactive sessions with the youth who agreed to having a better representation at all level.

Speaking at the event as the keynote speaker, the initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, commended the guest speakers and other panelists for identifying the problems and also speaking up against the failure of leadership which left a vacuum in infrastructures, employment and enabling environment especially in the Badagry Division.

Jandor, as he is fondly called, said “the solution is here, let us be more of the solution than the problem”. While challenging the youth to take advantage of their numerical strength to choose their own representatives, which will guarantee an effective system, Jandor added that “there are still more to correct in the system which will start with a review of the constitution, especially the electoral act to reflect the peoples legal frame work”. The leader of the largest socio – political group in Lagos also revealed the movement level of acceptability across all the 377 wards in Lagos state.

“Lagos4Lagos is a mantra that speaks for everyone in Lagos no matter your status.” Amidst the wide acceptability of the participants, Jandor reaffirmed that “Lagos4Lagos is the answer”. Other speakers include, Oba (Dr.) Friday Kosoko, Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, representatives of security agencies among others.