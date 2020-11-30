About 25m Nigerians set to benefit from FG’s Solar Program – Presidency

The Federal Government will next week commence the process of installing five million solar home systems in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande confirmed the development on Monday. The program is expected to benefit about 25 million Nigerians.

The program will include the assembly and manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions to facilitate the growth of the local manufacturing industry, while use of local content will be incentivized, Akande added.

It is also expected to create about 250,000 jobs including in manufacturing, assembling, installations, maintenance, and payment systems.