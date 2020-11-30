APC to begin fresh membership registration, revalidation exercise nationwide

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it will embark on fresh membership registration and revalidation from Saturday, December 12, 2020 to Saturday, January 9, 2021. This was announced in a statement signed by the party’s National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The party in the statement said it has consulted with stakeholders including President Muhammadu Buhari on the exercise. They also appealed to states, local governments, and ward leaders to take all the necessary steps to ensure a smooth and transparent registration exercise.

