Insurgents attack on Borno rice farmers wicked, unwarranted – NGF

The Nigeria Governors Forum has reacted to the killing of over 40 rice farmers in Garin Kwashebe in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State describing it as “wicked, unwarranted, and morally reprehensible.”

The governors in a statement signed by its Chairman Kayode Fayemi said the attack brings back ugly memories of several dastardly attacks on soft targets in the state.

“The farmers were attacked while harvesting their produce totally oblivious of the danger that awaits them in nearby bushes. This method is consistent with the senseless bombings of busy markets, bus stations, schools, and abattoirs whenever the terrorists feel overpowered by the security operatives or feel their backs against the wall.

“Governors, under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), view this attack, like many before it, as obnoxious, wicked, unwarranted, and morally reprehensible,” the statement read in part.