Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker has surgery on fractured skull after David Luiz head clash

Nuno’s Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta said he knew “something really bad is happening” from the reaction of the players. Brazil centre-back Luiz, 33, played on with a bandage wrapped around his head before being substituted at half-time.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 about the decision to allow Luiz to continue playing, former England striker Alan Shearer said: “Football needs to get real and wake up. It needs to get serious, not next month, now. This has been going on for far too long. The [concussion] protocols in football are not acceptable.”

Jimenez scored 17 goals as Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season. He had netted four times in nine top-flight appearances this term before Sunday’s match and signed a new four-year contract with the Molineux club in October.