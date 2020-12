The House of Representatives has passed a resolution to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to brief the house on the true state of the security situation in the country.

The decision to summon President Buhari was taken at Tuesday’s plenary when the House was considering a motion moved by members from Borno State on the recent massacre of 43 rice farmers in the state by Boko Haram insurgents.

No date was announced for the invitation.

Details later…