Alleged N924m Debt: Court to hear AMCON’s suit against Kanu Nwankwo In January

The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned till January 16, a suit by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seeking to recover an alleged N924million debt owed by Hardley Apartments, owned by former Nigeria international, Nwankwo Kanu.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on Wednesday fixed the date for the hearing of all pending applications. AMCON had filed the suit in 2015 with Hardley Apartments and its Director, Ayoola Gam-Ikon as first and second defendants. The case was assigned to Justice Okon Abang, but, following his transfer out of Lagos, it was reassigned to Justice Aneke.

In December 2015, following AMCON’s application, Justice Abang granted an order freezing the accounts of the former Super Eagles’ captain and Hardley Apartments. The order, which was to subsist pending the determination of the suit, followed AMCON’s bid to recover the debt.