Vehicle owners to pay N250,000 to convert cars to Autogas, says FG

The Federal Government has explained that vehicle owners in the country will pay N250,000 to convert their cars to autogas. On Tuesday, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari had said one million cars are to be powered by Autogas free of charge.

But speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Justice Derefaka, Technical Adviser on Gas Business and Policy Implementation to Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, explained that vehicle owners will have different payment plans to convert their cars to autogas.

“The cost varies,” Derefaka said during the show. “So, in terms of cost implication, it depends on the cylinder of the vehicle and of course, for a typical SUV cylinder, it is a bit higher but, on the average, it is around N200,000 to N250,000 and this is for a four-cylinder vehicle but it becomes a little bit higher for a six-cylinder SUV vehicle.”