Job creation will cover agriculture, arts and other sectors – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja reiterated his commitment to creating more jobs, with particular focus on enabling the private sector, targeting more youthful population by streamlining priority on agriculture, arts, entertainment, mining and Information Technology.

Speaking at a Presidential Parley with the Participants of Senior Executive Course 42 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies at the State House, the President said the focus of the group’s research for the year, “Population Growth and Human Capital Development: Challenges and Opportunities’’, was most appropriate in timing, and the recommendations will be fully considered.

“I have no doubt that you have evaluated the theme given to you. I can assure you that many of your recommendations would be considered to further enhance Human Capital Development in the country. “Let me reiterate that our administration is committed to diligently pursuing investments in people, especially in our youths as well as most vulnerable and poorest members of society. We will study and explore the creative and innovative recommendations in your report and direct implementations as soon as possible.’’

The President told participants of Senior Executive Course 42 that his administration had made tremendous efforts at diversifying the economy and reducing heavy dependence on the oil sector for government revenues and foreign exchange earnings.