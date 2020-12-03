Maina extradited to Nigeria after arrest in Niger Republic

The embattled Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has been extradited to Nigeria to face his ongoing money laundering trial.

Maina was arrested in the Niger Republic after he jumped bail and was declared wanted by an Abuja High Court. He was received on Thursday by men of the Nigeria Police Force at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The aircraft carrying the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team landed at the airport at 2.15 pm.

Speaking with journalists at the airport, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Interpol said Maina was brought back to Nigeria on the directive of the IGP, Mohammed Adamu.